Coronavirus Lockdown: Shops open, activities abuzz in Udupi

Shops that were closed since the announcement of lockdown reopened on Wednesday.

Hardware, electrical, plywood, footwear and stationery stores were allowed to open with the relaxation to lockdown announced by the district administration.

As the shops had remained closed for weeks, shopkeepers were seen removing the dust that had accumulated inside the stores.

Many customers were seen rushing with TV, fan, mixer and cooker that had broke down during the lockdown period. As construction works begun in rural areas, many were seen rushing to hardware shops for purchases.

The number of people visiting service station and garages to repair their bikes and cars also had increased.

The ready-made garment shops and footwear shops in and around Krishna Mutt had remained open but the AC was switched off.

A majority of the hotels had remained open. However, only parcel services were allowed in the hotels.

The district administration had allowed shops to remain open from 7 am to 11 am. After 11 am, the shops downed shutters and soon the movement of vehicles also stopped.