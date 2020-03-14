Coronavirus: Malls, theatres in Mangaluru wear a deserted look

Close on the heels of government’s orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus, malls, single-screen theatres, schools and colleges remained closed and some arterial roads wore a deserted look on Saturday.

Malls and pubs which buzz with activities during weekends remained locked since morning.

The employees who work in malls across the city had arrived early in the morning and had to return home.

Vegetable markets, fish markets and supermarkets remained open.

With colleges and universities declaring holiday for students, many students returned to their homes in Kannur, Kozhikode and Kochi in Kerala. Thus, a majority of trains were packed to their capacity. Students returning to their native places were seen wearing masks at Mangalore Central Railway Station.

Even police personnel and staff at the railway station discharged their duties by wearing masks. Bus conductors and drivers also wore masks at the KSRTC bus stand in Bejai.

The employees of The Cleaners Home Maid carried out a cleanliness drive at KSRTC bus stand in Bejai.

The KSRTC had even cut short a few day and night bus services due to dip in demand.

Streetside eateries banned

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has directed all streetside eateries to close their outlets from Saturday. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

A few streetside eateries near Lady Goschen Hospital remained opened with a few customers.

MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady warned that MCC will conduct raids to clear streetside eateries from Monday onwards.

An outbreak of Cholera was reported from various parts of the bustling tech corridor in the South-East region of Bengaluru. Thus, there is a need to maintain cleanliness and prevent the outbreak of Cholera in Mangaluru, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh directed the authorities to adhere to the guidelines issued by the state government. The state government has directed closing down malls, theatres, rangamandira, pubs, night clubs, musical programmes, temple fairs and marathon.

Even swimming pools and gyms remained closed.

The deputy commissioner directed MCC, TMC, TP, town panchayat and gram panchayat officials to ensure that government’s orders on preventing the outbreak of coronavirus are being strictly followed.

CPL suspended

Despite government’s orders, Coastalwood Premier League was conducted at Nehru Maidan on Saturday.

Following pressure from the public, CPL was suspended at noon.

Earlier in the morning, Mangaluru city police control room was flooded with complaints from students accusing Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Mukka of violating government’s order and conducting classes on Saturday. The students also accused their lecturers of not wearing masks.