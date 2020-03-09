Coronavirus: Man shifted to isolation ward in Mangaluru after showing symptoms of COVID-19

A passenger who arrived from Dubai with symptoms of fever was shifted to the isolation ward at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The officials who are screening international passengers at the airport shifted the passenger to the quarantine facility.

DHO Dr Sikander Pasha said, “As a precautionary measure, the passenger will be kept in isolation ward overnight and discharged after a thorough check-up if the person is found not to have symptoms of coronavirus.” Airport director V V Rao said that all the international passengers are being compulsorily screened as per the guidelines of DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation.