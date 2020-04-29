Coronavirus mobile fever clinic launched in Mangaluru

Amid the coronavirus scare, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of their buses into a Covid-19 mobile fever clinic.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary flagged off the clinic in Mangaluru.

On the direction of the district administration, mobile fever clinic has been developed in the workshop of the KSRTC in Mangaluru, by modifying a bus. There is a separate cabin for the bus driver.

There are two compartments in the clinic, one for doctors and another for patients who visit the clinic for testing. The patients will be screened for fever, cold, cough and BP. The mobile clinic will have doctors, nursing staff and assistants.

Doctors will interact with patients through speakers fixed in both the compartments. The seating arrangement has been made in such a way as to maintain social distancing in both the compartments.

The mobile fever clinic has sanitiser and wash basin facility outside the bus itself. A tank has been fixed to collect water from the handwash.

Arrangements have also been made for the doctor, nurses and other staff to take rest. A TV has been mounted on the wall of the bus, to play video pertaining to Covid-19, to spread awareness among the public.

Fans, LED lights, five mobile charger and laptop charger facilities have also been arranged. Inverter with UPS facility is also fixed for charging the mobile phones and laptops, said KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller S N Arun.

A separate wash basin with sanitiser facility has been provided for the doctors inside the doctor's cabin. The mobile fever clinic will visit various places and conduct health check-up.

“The bus will travel to rural areas and other parts of the district. KSRTC has extended its full support to the district administration and the Health Department to combat coronavirus in the district,” said the Divisional Controller.