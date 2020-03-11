Coronavirus: No positive case so far, says deputy commissioner

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh on Tuesday said none of the samples collected tested positive for coronavirus.

As many as 437 passengers who arrived at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) and 45 people were screened at New Mangalore Port (NMP).

“Symptoms of Covid-19 have not been detected in the people screened so far. From February 1 till Tuesday, 25,351 passengers were screened at the airport. And from January 23 as many as 5,358 people had undergone check-up at the NMP. No positive case has been detected,” she said.

Mysuru regional Joint Director Pushpalatha visited Mangaluru to review the arrangements in place at Mangalore International Airport.

Passengers arriving from other countries who have fever, cough, cold, breathing problem and throat pain should contact 104, 1077 or 0824 2442590.

“All details of the patient will be kept confidential. We urge the public to take all kinds of preventive measures and not to panic,” the deputy commissioner added.

Awaiting reports

The 33-year-old patient from Dubai, who had fled from the hospital, was re-admitted in an isolation ward in District Wenlock hospital. Sources said the swabs collected from the youth were sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and they are awaiting the results.

The patient from Dubai will be under constant surveillance until the reports reach our hands, said sources at District Wenlock hospital.

Awareness at MIA

An awareness programme on coronavirus was conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) led by Assistant Commissioner Venkata Praveen Reddy Kuna at Mangalore International Airport (MIA).

Dr Praveen from NDRF highlighted the symptoms related to Covid-19. Demonstrations were also conducted on how to use personal protective equipment and how to prevent infection caused by the coronavirus.

A 4-member NDRF team from Bengaluru also sensitised the gathering on counselling passengers affected by Covid-19 and precautions to be taken for such patients. MIA Director V V Rao, officials from customs, CISF, Immigration, AAI and various airlines attended the programme.