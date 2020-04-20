Coronavirus: No positive cases bring relief to people in Kodagu

People of Kodagu heaved a sigh of relief as no Covid-19 positive cases are being reported in the district for the past few days.

No case has been reported in the district for the last 28 days since the first case was tested positive on March 19.

Owing to the strict measures initiated in the district, the spread of coronavirus has been contained. Though the infected man recovered and was discharged, he developed fever and cold again. But the throat swab samples have tested negative for the Covid-19.

The complete lockdown in the district was announced on March 19. After the case was reported, Kethumotte village from where patient hailed was announced as containment zone.

The district administration had prevented the entry and exit of people from the village.

All the roads leading to the village were closed. Even the primary contacts of the infected man were quarantined.

Further, Asha workers visited villages and collected information on those suffering from fever and cold, which helped in treating them.