Coronavirus: People rush to buy essentials amid clampdown in Dakshin Kannada

The second day of total clampdown announced by Dakshin Kannada district administration had no impact on panic-stricken people rushing to buy essential commodities in markets in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Though Central Market is closed for retail sale, a large number of people arrived to buy vegetables. Milk booths were crowded with people flouting social distancing norms. As the market swelled with people, police closed down all shops forcibly.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada and the neighbouring Kasargod district had forced the district administration to take declare on total bandh on Saturday and Sunday.