Coronavirus: People rush to buy essentials as COVID-19 lockdown eases in Mangaluru

With the Dakshin Kannada district administration relaxing the lockdown from 6 am to 3 pm to purchase essential commodities, panic-stricken citizens rushed to the shops early in the morning itself.

The citizens had formed a serpentine line in front of shops and supermarkets in different parts of Mangaluru and on the outskirts of the city to purchase their requirements.

As a precautionary measure, many were seen wearing masks.

“In spite of waiting in a long queue to purchase, we are not able to get the required essential commodities. Why can’t the district administration ensure enough stock of commodities in the shops and supermarkets,’’ asked a customer who had stood in a queue outside a supermarket at Chilimbi.

People were seen crowding outside markets at Kankanady, Mallikatte, Urwa and Central Market, violating the purpose of social distancing.

Consequently, vegetable prices have increased in the markets and shops. This is despite abundant stocks being available in these markets.

Trucks had unloaded the vegetables at Central Market on Sunday, according to sources. The prices of onions are skyrocketing yet again and is sold from Rs 50 to Rs 55 while a kg of carrot costs Rs 100.

"Why can’t the authorities check the rise in the price of vegetables and ensure that the poor are not inconvenienced," asks Lakshmi, a housewife.