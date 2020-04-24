Coronavirus: Pregnant woman recovers in Karnataka, offered traditional farewell 

Coronavirus: Pregnant woman recovers in Karnataka

DHNS
Udupi,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 04:46 ist
A pregnant woman from Bhatkal was given a traditional farewell with Udupi Mallige and sweets after she recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi.

A pregnant woman from Bhatkal, who made a dramatic recovery from Covid-19, was given a farewell by district administration and TMA Pai hospital in Udupi on Friday.

She was offered traditional farewell with Udupi Mallige (jasmine) and sweets by the Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha and Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer (CEO).

Jagadeesha said the woman was shifted to Udupi after she failed to receive good treatment in Bhatkal.

“Initially, the district administration had not agreed to treat her.”

He said the woman was admitted to the hospital on the instructions of chief minister and chief secretary. The woman revealed being worried when informed that she had tested positive to Covid-19.

“Fortunately, I am out of danger. I will try to come back for the delivery,” she said and added that she was indebted to the concern shown by the health professionals in the district.

“I never felt like I was in a hospital. In fact, I thought I was spending my days at home,’’ she added.

 

