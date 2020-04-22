Coronavirus: Report on 110 swab samples pending

A report on 110 swab samples collected from suspected Covid-19 cases is pending in the district.
As many as 11 suspected (8 males and 3 females) for Covid-19 are admitted at isolation wards in the district. A total of 13 swab samples are collected in the district and are sent to the lab for testing. Until now, 880 out of 993 samples had tested negative.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
As many as 697 are under home quarantine. A total of 36 are under hospital quarantine. A total of 3,100 people are being screened in the district for Covid-19.
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls
Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions
Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises