Coronavirus: Report on 110 swab samples pending

A report on 110 swab samples collected from suspected Covid-19 cases is pending in the district.

As many as 11 suspected (8 males and 3 females) for Covid-19 are admitted at isolation wards in the district. A total of 13 swab samples are collected in the district and are sent to the lab for testing. Until now, 880 out of 993 samples had tested negative.

As many as 697 are under home quarantine. A total of 36 are under hospital quarantine. A total of 3,100 people are being screened in the district for Covid-19.