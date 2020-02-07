Coronavirus symptoms: DHO tells people to inform health dept

District Health Officer Dr K Mohan has asked people to be cautious of tourists from foreign countries.

He spoke during the training programme organised for Asha workers and healthcare assistants on measures to contain Coronavirus, held at the district hospital on Friday.

The doctor said it is important to maintain a distance of a minimum of six feet from the infected persons to prevent infection. Those who have cough, should hold a handkerchief in front of their mouth and nose.

Dr Mohan requested persons suffering from the symptoms of Coronavirus, to inform the health department about their health condition, by self- declaration. “The identity of the persons will be kept confidential,” he added.

An isolated ward has been opened in government hospital Virajpet as well, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy released a banner aimed at spreading awareness on Coronavirus during a programme held at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Friday.

“The district administration has taken all necessary measures to maintain high alert in the areas such as Kutta, Karike and Makutta, which border Kerala”, the DC said.