Coronavirus: Total lockdown in Mangaluru extended by a day

Normal life came to a grinding halt across Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday following the total lockdown imposed by the district administration. The shutdown will continue for the second day on Sunday also.

The lockdown was called for in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the district as well as neighbouring Kasargod. Only hospitals and pharmacies remained open. Milk and newspaper supplies were hit. A majority of milk booths remained closed. Fearing lathi-charge, many newspaper agents refused to distribute newspapers in different parts of the district.

A few traders attempted to sell vegetables at Central Market, but the police forcibly closed down the shops. A few voluntary organisations were seen distributing food packets to beggars, cops among others.

No milk procurement

Though the district administration has exempted the sale of milk, the dealers of Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (DKMUL) could not sell milk and its products, on Saturday.

Following the lockdown on March 22, the sale of milk was reduced by one lakh litre daily. The DKMUL is not able to procure milk and store it, DKMUL president Raviraj Hegde said.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the DKMUL has suspended the procurement of milk on March 29 and 30 from farmers through milk societies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. However, the sale of milk and its products will continue. District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the total lockdown had to extended to ensure strict social distancing.