‘Corridors of Love’ main attraction at TEDxSJEC

The first edition of TEDxSJEC was held at St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru.

Rev Fr Wilfred Prakash D’Souza, Director of SJEC, Rev Fr Rohith D’Costa and Rev Fr Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Assistant Directors, Dr Rio D’Souza, Principal, Rakesh Lobo, HR manager of the college jointly inaugurated the programme.

Post the inaugural, all speakers and performers planted saplings on the campus as a part of the go green initiative of SJEC.

A walk through the ‘Corridors of Love’, a unique attempt by the students displaying creative installations of exhibits symbolising the theme of the event ‘Love conquers all’ was the main attraction of TEDxSJEC.

TEDxSJEC aimed at bringing people together and inspiring them to collaborate and think about the larger picture, igniting a spark of love in them.

Reminiscent to the theme of the day-long event, ‘Love conquers all’, a select group of individuals from all over the country, who have stood tall for love and have conquered great odds to succeed in life, shared their experiences.

Corrine Antoinette Rasquinha, social worker and founder of White Doves; Girish Bharadwaj, Padma Shri Awardee, engineer and social innovator; Ria Sharma, model, speaker, storyteller; Omkar Pai, engineer and nature enthusiast; Aarohi Pandit, world record holding Indian pilot; Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve, chief storytellers at Following Love/travel writer and author; Vaishak J P, mountaineer and Dr Smitha Hedge, teacher and scientist delivered talks and shared their experiences.

Yakshagana by Mahima S Rao and team, a performance by Gladson Peter of One Man Band; play by Prithesh Bhandari and team; Bharatanatyam by Deepak Kumar and Preethikala enthralled the audience.