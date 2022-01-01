Councillor accuses BJP workers of threatening her

Councillor accuses BJP workers of threatening her

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 01 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 00:34 ist

The newly-elected councillor in Kaup Town Municipal Council (TMC) Shobha A Bangera from the Congress has accused three BJP workers of threatening her near Kaipunjalu in Kaup on Friday.

Shobha said after winning the seat in Kaipunjalu ward she was walking on the road along with other women supporters. The BJP workers, whom she identified as Sanath, Sooraj and Sanjay of Uliyaragoli, came on a bike and issued threats to her for winning Kaipunjalu ward. 

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC.

