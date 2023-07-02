Counselling for drug abusers, parents of minor riders in Mangaluru receives good response

In a novel initiative to act against drug menace, the city police began counselling sessions for abusers in all the 15 law and order police stations coming under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Sunday.

As many as 160 members participated in the sessions. Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the response for the sessions have been good.

Along with individual counselling, group counselling was also conducted.

A team of subject experts including a doctor, psychologist, FSL experts, and police officers were present at the sessions. “The session was helpful and we will follow up with their recovery,” he said.

In fact, more than 100 people who had tested positive during the medical examination in the last four months attended similar counselling sessions held at Mangaluru Police Commissionerate office in Mangaluru on June 25.

The Commissioner said that the police intend to hold such counselling sessions every week at the police stations. The counselling session aims to ensure that those booked under NDPS Act in the past three years are out of the clutches of drugs, Jain said. “In the past three years, over 700 people were booked under NDPS Act in the Commissionerate limits, of which 25 per cent of them are students,” he observed.

Counselling for parents

In another initiative, the city police conducted counselling for parents of the minor vehicle riders/drivers held at four traffic stations in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits.

Close to 20 parents on an average per station attended the session, the Commissioner said.

In all, 79 parents participated in the counselling. “We had very fruitful discussions and all have promised to ensure safety,” said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said the sessions were held to emphasise on safe and responsible driving. It may be recalled that two minors lost their lives on June 28 night after their two-wheeler hit the divider at Maryhill.