Countdown begins for Paryaya with ‘Bhattha Muhurtham’

The ‘Bhattha Muhurtham’ (storage of paddy), the final of four rituals leading to the next biennial ‘Paryaya’ in January 2020, was performed by Admaru Mutt Senior Pontiff Vishwapriya Theertha Swami on Krishna temple premises on Friday.

Vishwapriya Theertha Swami will be the next Paryaya swami.

The ascension of Paryaya Peeta (Sarvajna Peeta) is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2020.

As per the centuries-old tradition Bhattha Muhurtham was performed on an auspicious day by Admaru Mutt. The previous rituals that were held are ‘Baale Muhurtham’, ‘Akki Muhurtham’ and ‘Kattige Muhurtham’.

‘Bhatthada Mudi’ (paddy in traditional bags) on a decorated golden palanquin was taken around the Car Street, near Lord Krishna temple, as part of the procession. Prior to the start of procession, Vishwapriya Theertha Swami performed pooja to the ‘Mudi’.

After performing Pooja at Sri Chandramouleeshwar and Sri Anantheshwar temples, the two oldest temples in the city, the procession entered Sri Krishna Mutt.

The seer along with other guests offered prayers to Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana. The procession later proceeded to ‘Badagu Malige’, the store house in the temple.

The rituals were conducted under the guidance of Admar Mutt’s Chief Priest Shibaroor Vasudeva Acharya.

Prayers were offered to ‘Navagraha’ and ‘Navadhanya’ was offered to all seven mutts and two temples - Chandramouleeshwar and Anantheshwar temples on the occasion.

The junior seer Ishapriya Theertha Swami is presently on a pilgrimage to all important pilgrim centres. He was in Mantralaya on Friday, temple sources added. The ‘Pura Pravesha’ ceremony for the swami ascending the Paryaya Peeta will be held on Car Street on January 8, 2020. After the ‘Pura Pravesham’, the seer will remain in Udupi until the end of two-year Paryaya.

On the occasion, the pile of woods stocked artistically (from Kattige Muhurtham observed on July 04) in the form of a massive chariot received finishing touches.

Vishwapriya Theertha Swami told mediapersons that his main aim was to conserve the environment and plants trees as much as possible in order to reduce pollution. He said he would also pray for the country’s progress and peace.