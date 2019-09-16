Couple cheat woman of Rs 10 lakh

A couple cheated a woman of Rs 10 lakh by assuring a job to her son.

The accused Asif Ismail and his wife Haseena Parveen of Bajpe, cheated Jubaida from Atrady of Rs 10 lakh promising job to her son in the Gulf.

Asif along with his wife has fled to the Gulf.

Asif had promised Jubaida that he would ensure a job for her son, Farhan in Saudi Arabia and had taken Rs 5 lakh from her. Farhan had worked in Saudi Arabia for about 10 months with Asif in the past. But Asif had not paid any salary to him. When Farhan was working in Saudi, Jubaida had paid another Rs five lakh to the couple.

Jubaida in her complaint, lodged with Hiriyadka police station, alleged that Farhan’s passport was with Asif.

“The couple have also not paid service benefits to my husband, who had worked with Asif in Gulf for several years,” she stated in the complaint. Police have issued a look-out notice against the couple.