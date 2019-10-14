Couple commit suicide as family opposes relationship

A couple committed suicide by consuming poison at a hotel room near Mangaluru Railway Station on Sunday.

According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, the deceased are Vishnu (22) and Greeshma (21), both students hail from Kasargod district in Kerala.

It was said that both were studying in a college in Moodbidri and were in love. The family members had opposed their relationship as both belonged to different castes.

On Sunday, Greeshma and Vishnu came to Mangaluru and rented a room in a hotel near the Railway Station and consumed poison.