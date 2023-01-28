Couple found dead in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 28 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 21:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple was found dead in an apartment at Bejai Kapikad fourth Cross in Urwa police station limits on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Dinesh Rao (66) and Shailaja Rao (64). According to police, Shailaja was bed ridden for the past six years. While Dinesh had ended his life by suicide, suspicion surrounds the death of Shailaja. Police are awaiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of Shailaja's death.

The incident came to light when home nurse arrived in the morning. A case has been registered and police are investigating it.

