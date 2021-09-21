Court sentences man to 10-year imprisonment

Court sentences man to 10-year imprisonment

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Sep 21 2021, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 02:19 ist

The second additional district and sessions court has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in connection with a sexual assault case. 

The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict. The convict is Suhar Ali alias Chahar Ali, a native of Assam, working at an estate in Hudikeri.

On the pretext of marriage, he had sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2016. A case was registered against him in Srimangala police station. 

The investigation officer then, DySP Nagappa, had submitted a charge sheet to the court.

Judge S R Dindal Koppa pronounced the quantum of punishment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sexual assault
sentenced
Imprisonment
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'

'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

 