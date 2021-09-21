Court sentences man to 10-year imprisonment

The second additional district and sessions court has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in connection with a sexual assault case.
The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict. The convict is Suhar Ali alias Chahar Ali, a native of Assam, working at an estate in Hudikeri.
On the pretext of marriage, he had sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2016. A case was registered against him in Srimangala police station.
The investigation officer then, DySP Nagappa, had submitted a charge sheet to the court.
Judge S R Dindal Koppa pronounced the quantum of punishment.
