Court sentences man to 10-year imprisonment

The second additional district and sessions court has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in connection with a sexual assault case.

The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict. The convict is Suhar Ali alias Chahar Ali, a native of Assam, working at an estate in Hudikeri.

On the pretext of marriage, he had sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2016. A case was registered against him in Srimangala police station.

The investigation officer then, DySP Nagappa, had submitted a charge sheet to the court.

Judge S R Dindal Koppa pronounced the quantum of punishment.