Court stays demolition of temple-like structure

Court stays demolition of temple-like structure in Ganjimutt

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 22 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:37 ist
A court issued a temporary stay order preventing the demolition of a temple-like structure, discovered during the demolition of Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid at Thenka Ulipady village.

The Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court on Friday issued a temporary stay order preventing the demolition or damaging of the temple-like structure discovered during the demolition of Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid at Thenka Ulipady village in Ganjimutt Gram Panchayat limits on Friday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had ordered the maintaining of a status quo after the temple-like structure had emerged from the debris on Thursday.

One Dhananjaya, a resident of Ganjimutt, moved a petition in court seeking an injunction to the planned demolition of the mosque on survey number (1/10). 

The judge also issued directions preventing mosque committee members and their supporters from entering the disputed site within Ganjimutt GP limits.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell and district president Gopal Kutthar welcomed the Court's injunction order staying the demolition of the temple. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

stay order
temple-like structure
Ganjimutt Gram Panchayat

Related videos

What's Brewing

The deplorable state of language study in India

The deplorable state of language study in India

UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers

UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers

Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?

Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir

Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

 