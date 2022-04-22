Court stays demolition of temple-like structure in Ganjimutt

The Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court on Friday issued a temporary stay order preventing the demolition or damaging of the temple-like structure discovered during the demolition of Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid at Thenka Ulipady village in Ganjimutt Gram Panchayat limits on Friday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had ordered the maintaining of a status quo after the temple-like structure had emerged from the debris on Thursday.

One Dhananjaya, a resident of Ganjimutt, moved a petition in court seeking an injunction to the planned demolition of the mosque on survey number (1/10).

The judge also issued directions preventing mosque committee members and their supporters from entering the disputed site within Ganjimutt GP limits.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell and district president Gopal Kutthar welcomed the Court's injunction order staying the demolition of the temple.