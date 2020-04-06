COVID-19: Anti-contagion face shield for Mangaluru cops

COVID-19: Anti-contagion face shields for Mangaluru policemen at the frontline

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 13:04 ist
Police personnel wearing anti-contagion face shields in Mangaluru. (Credit: DH photo/Govindraj Javali)

Specialised protection equipment, Anti-contagion face shields, have been provided to all policemen at the frontline having the highest risk of exposure to coronavirus in Mangaluru, said City Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha. 

In a tweet, he said "They are fighting a pandemic for you. Be kind to them. Comply with all legal instructions."

The city police have seized 707 vehicles in the last three days of the complete ban on movement of private vehicles announced by district administration.

 

