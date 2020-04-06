COVID-19: Anti-contagion face shields for Mangaluru policemen at the frontline

Specialised protection equipment, Anti-contagion face shields, have been provided to all policemen at the frontline having the highest risk of exposure to coronavirus in Mangaluru, said City Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha.

In a tweet, he said "They are fighting a pandemic for you. Be kind to them. Comply with all legal instructions."

The city police have seized 707 vehicles in the last three days of the complete ban on movement of private vehicles announced by district administration.