Covid-19 cases cross 11,000-mark in Udupi

As many as 174 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Udupi district on Friday, taking the district's total tally to 11,087.

Two deaths from Covid-19 were reported and the total number of deaths increased to 95 as on Friday.

Among the dead, was a 57-year-old male from Udupi suffering from pneumonia, septic shock, acute kidney injury, hypertension and ischemic heart disease and a 66-year-old woman from Udupi suffering from hypertension, septic shock and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The sources of infection of 18 cases are under investigation and 93 cases are from primary and secondary contacts and one has travel history.

Out of 174 cases, 105 are asymptomatic and 69 are symptomatic. As many as 8,384 were discharged and 2,608 cases are being treated in hospitals, homes and care centres.

Of the new cases, 67 are from Udupi, 85 are from Kundapur and 13 are from Karkala respectively. Nine infected are from outside the district.

Swab samples of 515 were collected and sent to the lab for testing and 524 swab samples are pending for results.