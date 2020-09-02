Covid-19 cases cross 13,000 mark in Dakshina Kannada

Covid-19 cases in the Dakshina Kannada continued to surge with the district administration recording 352 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities on Tuesday. With this, the total cases have crossed the 13,000 mark in the district.

On a positive note, the discharges outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases. The discharges on Tuesday stood at 363. The total discharges in the district have reached 10,152, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V stated in a press release.

The DC said that of the fresh cases, 136 were suffering from symptoms of ILI and 17 had symptoms of SARI. The contact tracing of 148 infected is underway, while 51 infected were primary contacts of already-infected persons.

Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest cases with 165, followed by 87 in Bantwal, 42 in Puttur, 25 in Belthangady, 19 in Sullia and 14 from other districts.

The total fatalities increased to 375. Among the deceased, four were from Mangaluru, two from Puttur and one from another district. A total of 97,852 samples had been tested so far in Dakshina Kannada.