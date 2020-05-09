COVID-19 casts shadow on 'Kunde Habba'

Coronavirus scare has cast a shadow on 'Kunde Habba' observed by the tribals in South Kodagu. The festival was scheduled to be held on May 21, has been cancelled by the district administration, said Devarapura Ayyappa Bhadrakali Temple Management Committee secretary Sannuvanda Rajan Thimmaiah.

The festival is called Kunde Habba as people hurl abuses in abundance.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The festival is observed grandiosely on the temple premises. The festival is called 'Bod Namme' (Beduva Habba) in Kodava language and tribals call it as 'Kunde Habba'.

Tribals worship Ayyappa and Bhadrakali deities. Along with tribals from Kodagu district, people from Piriyapattana, Panchavalli, Hunsur, Boodithittu, Hanagodu, Nagarahole, Veeranahosalli, and other areas too participate in the festival.