COVID-19: Dakshina Kannada Police to hear grievances of senior citizens, women living alone

Amid the lockdown, Dakshina Kannada police have taken up an initiative of contacting senior citizens and women living alone in houses in different parts of the district and listening to their grievances.

According to DK SP B M Laxmi Prasad, along with listening to their grievances, awareness is also created about COVID -19 and precautionary measures will be taken to contain the spread. The DK police have already collected information on 268 women and 37579 senior citizens living alone in houses in the district, he said.

The police have contacted all the women and 3 571 senior citizens so far. Efforts are also being made to solve their problems as well, the SP further added.

The public can also inform on senior citizens/women living alone in their neighborhood by dialing control room 0824-2220508.