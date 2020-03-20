Covid-19: DC asks people to come out of denial mode

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh strongly felt that there is a need for people to come out of their denial mode on Covid-19.

“Many people think they cannot be infected by coronavirus. Overconfidence may prove costly. One should follow all necessary measures to protect themselves from the pandemic. Social distancing should be observed without fail,” she said.

She was addressing the gathering at a meet the press organised by the district administration, health department, Department of Information and Public Relations and DK District Working Journalists’ Association, at Patrika Bhavan on Friday.

The district administration has been maintaining precautions at the highest level, she stressed.

Sindhu B Roopesh said the total number of people who have been home quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus threat has crossed 1,000 in the district.

“All those who returned from foreign countries to Mangaluru since February have been tracked and were asked to quarantine themselves,” she added.

The district administration has been tracking their health on a daily basis. Family members of the quarantined persons are also being advised to take care.

As international flights are going to be suspended from March 22, the number of home quarantined may be likely to double,” she said and sought cooperation from the people in containing Covid-19.

As per the health advisory, people who have symptoms other than that of Covid-19 should postpone their appointments for routine check-ups, to avoid overcrowding at the hospitals, said the deputy commissioner.

District Urban Development Cell Project Director Gayatri Nayak said that the samples of 19 isolated people had tested negative for coronavirus.

“The district administration has been receiving inputs on suspect cases from the PHC level. The suspects are being screened and if necessary, are asked to undergo home quarantine. The capacity of the isolation ward at the District Wenlock Hospital was upgraded to 200 beds. Another isolation ward will be opened at the district Ayush hospital. The ambulances deployed at the airport are being disinfected on a regular basis,” she added.

District Health Officer Dr Rajesh clarified that there is no restriction on consuming poultry meat, mutton and so on. But, the meat should be cooked at 70 degree centigrade for 20 minutes.

District Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director Khader Shah and DK District Working Journalists’ Association President Srinivas Nayak Indaje were present.