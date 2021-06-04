Covid-19: DC directs officials to focus on rural areas

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed the tahsildars, Taluk Panchayat executive officers, DySP, taluk medical officers, and nodal officers to visit villages with more than 20 Covid-19 positive cases.

The deputy commissioner asked the officials to take all possible precautions to bring down the Covid-19 positivity rate in such villages.

She was chairing a video conference with the officials, held at the DC's office on Friday.

"Covid-19 positive cases are coming down in the district gradually. However, the situation is still delicate in the five taluks. Therefore, there is a need to maintain caution," she said.

Charulata Somal felt there is a need to track the primary and secondary contacts of the infected and test them for Covid-19.

Vulnerable regions should be identified and proactive measures should be taken towards the control of the pandemic. Officials of different levels should work in coordination, she said.

She also emphasized ensuring the vaccination of Covid-19 frontline workers and labourers.

Adherence to the government regulations should be ensured, Charulata said and requested the citizens to visit their nearby hospital for a Covid-19 test, in case of symptoms.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that the frontline workers and the labourers are being vaccinated against Covid-19 on priority.

Somwarpet tahsildar Govindaraju said that steps have been undertaken to control the pandemic in the taluk. The number of Covid-19 tests has been increased.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, nodal officers P Srinivas, K T Darshana, tahsildar Yogananda, Madikeri CMC commissioner S V Ramadas, executive officers of various town panchayats and taluk medical officers took part in the conference.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal later directed the officials to make necessary preparations to face the monsoon fury in the district.

Relief centres should be opened. People in the flood-prone regions should be taken care of, she added.