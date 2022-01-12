Covid-19: DC orders closure of recreation clubs in DK

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has ordered the closure of all recreation clubs in the district with immediate effect, till further orders.

He said that playing card games in recreation clubs may lead to the spread of Covid-19.

“It is not possible to maintain a one-meter distance while playing cards inside recreation clubs. A majority of those play cards concentrate only on games and forget about wearing masks and using sanitisers,” he said.

Action will be initiated under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, Section 188 of IPC and Sections 4, 5 and 10 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act against those who violate the order, he added.