COVID-19: Decision to extend lockdown in Mangaluru to be taken soon, says B Sriramulu

'Decision to extend M'luru lockdown over COVID-19 soon'

Naina J A
  • Mar 17 2020, 14:10pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 14:10pm ist
Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu. (DH Illustration)

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu said that the decision to extend lockdown on malls, theatres, and holiday for colleges and schools will be taken at the earliest. 

Speaking at a review meeting after inspecting the isolation wards at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, he said all those who suffer from symptoms of fever, cold should remain quarantined at home. Already, holiday has been declared for schools and colleges. In case of necessity, the holiday will be extended. A decision in this regard will be taken by the chief minister. 

"All arrangements have been made to treat suspected and confirmed cases in Mangaluru. All those who have symptoms of coronavirus should contact the Health Department immediately and seek their assistance," he said. 

