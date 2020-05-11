COVID-19: Directions issued to migrant labourers

Kodagu district administration has issued directions to the workers who are willing to return to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Puducherry.

If the workers do not have Seva Sindhu e-pass, they should obtain the same from Seva Sindhu web portal and have to report at their nearby panchayat. The district administration will arrange for KSRTC buses to the above-mentioned states, only if there are a minimum of 25 people traveling to the location. Only, 25 to 30 people will be accommodated in a bus. The KSRTC bus fare will be Rs 1.60 per km (per individual).

Health and labour departments will provide masks and sanitisers to the migrant labourers while traveling to their places.