COVID-19: Directions issued to migrant labourers

COVID-19: Directions issued to migrant labourers

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 11 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:05 ist

Kodagu district administration has issued directions to the workers who are willing to return to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Puducherry.

If the workers do not have Seva Sindhu e-pass, they should obtain the same from Seva Sindhu web portal and have to report at their nearby panchayat. The district administration will arrange for KSRTC buses to the above-mentioned states, only if there are a minimum of 25 people traveling to the location. Only, 25 to 30 people will be accommodated in a bus. The KSRTC bus fare will be Rs 1.60 per km (per individual).

Health and labour departments will provide masks and sanitisers to the migrant labourers while traveling to their places.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
district administration
issues
directions
Migrant
labourers

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 