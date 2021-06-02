Covid-19: Elected representatives visit rural areas in Kodagu

In order to accelerate precautionary measures against Covid-19 in rural areas, the elected representatives from Kodagu have been visiting various rural areas for the past couple of days.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLCs Sunil Subramani M P and Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah have been on village rounds, taking part in the Gram Panchayat task force committee meetings.

The elected representatives have expressed that they are keen on making villages in the district free of Covid-19.

Appachu Ranjan has drawn a detailed schedule for his rural visits. K G Bopaiah too has been chairing meetings and issuing strict directions to the officials.

The presidents, vice presidents, members, panchayat development officers, medical fraternity, police and GP authorities too, have been working towards the elimination of Covid-19 in their respective Gram Panchayats.

The elected representatives have advised the officials and Asha workers towards controlling the pandemic, along with giving them a deadline to bring down the numbers before June 7.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah had recently visited the Covid Care Centre in Balugodu and checked the quality of food supplied to the infected undergoing treatment at the centre.

He later conducted meetings at various Gram Panchayats in Ponnampet taluk, including Kanuru, Nalkeri, Titimari and Devarapura. Meetings were also chaired by him in Peraje, Chembu and Sampaje.

MLC Sunil Subramani M P visited check posts in Makutta, Karike and Titimati, while MLC Veena Achaiah has requested the government to provide more facilities for Asha and anganwadi workers.

The workers are striving towards the control of the pandemic in remote rural areas and therefore, need assistance, she said and reviewed the precautionary measures in Bettageri, Emmemadu, Ayyangeri, Kakkabbe and Napoklu Gram Panchayats.

The Asha workers do not have vehicles to visit the remote areas, to conduct door-to-door visits. Also, their honorarium should be hiked, said the MLC.

Veena Achaiah has demanded a Covid Care Centre in Napoklu as there will be issues in shifting patients to the Covid Care Centre or the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri, in the flood-affected regions during the monsoon.