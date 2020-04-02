COVID-19: Family of nine who travelled via Nizamuddin Railway Station hospitalised in Mangaluru

As a precautionary measure, nine members of a family who had been to Ajmer and travelled back to Mangaluru via Nizamuddin Railway Station, have been hospitalised in Mangaluru.

The family members hail from Kolake in Sajipamooda of Bantwal taluk. They had returned from Ajmer two weeks ago and did not follow the quarantine norms after returning. The health authorities decided to keep them under observation as a precautionary measure.

Follow live updates of coronavirus here

21 from Dakshina Kannada

As many as 21 persons from Dakshina Kannada, who had attended the religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have been admitted to hospitals and their health is being monitored. The authorities have decided to collect their throat swab samples for testing, DC Sindhu B Rupesh said. Majority of them had returned to their native places between March 15 and 20.