Covid-19 graph continues to rise in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 graph in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district continued to move up with the district administration recording 414 fresh cases on Wednesday.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that six more Covid fatalities too had been recorded in the district, thus taking the tally to 381. The total positive cases in the district has increased to 13,479.

Among the fresh cases, 218 are asymptomatic. Of the fresh cases, ILI contributed the highest of 174 cases. The course of infection among 150 infected are being traced. Seventy seven infected are the primary contacts of the already infected persons while 11 have SARI symptoms and two have interstate travel history, the DC said.

Of the fresh cases, Mangaluru has highest of 222 followed by Bantwal 64, Puttur - 49, Sullia - 31, Belthangady - 28 and other districts - 20. A total of 346 persons who have recovered from infections, have been discharged from hospitals, Covid Care Centres and from home isolation.

Among the discharges, 271 were in home isolation, 46 in various hospitals and 29 from Covid Care Centres. The district has 2,600 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, Covid Care Centres and in home isolation, said the DC. A total of 99,414 samples have been tested in the district so far.

Among the fatalities, four were from Mangaluru, one from Belthangady and another from other district. All the deceased were suffering from co-morbidities along with Covid-19.