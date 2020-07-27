Covid-19 is not deadly, don't panic: Covid survivor

Covid-19 is not deadly, don't panic: Covid survivor

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 27 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 22:56 ist

“One should not panic over Covid-19. Instead, maintain social distancing and wear a mask while going out of the house, wash hands regularly with soap water and carry a sanitiser whenever going out of the house,” said B M Basheer Ahmed, a 79-year-old advocate suffering from diabetes, from Bolar, who recovered from Covid-19 recently.

He said one should inhale steam regularly and drink plenty of water.

On his experience, he said, “When I developed fever a month ago, I thought it to be common flu and visited a private hospital. As per the protocol, I was asked to go for Covid-19 test. After my sample tested positive for Covid-19, I was shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment.”

“Though I was scared to get admitted to Wenlock Hospital, owing to my preconceived misconception about poor infrastructure in the hospital, after my admission to the hospital, I realised that I was wrong. The treatment at the ICU ward and facilities are excellent,” said Basheer.

Thanking the chief administrator and team of doctors, he said, “The doctors and health care staff treated the Covid patients with utmost care. They instilled confidence in the patients with kind and soothing words that Covid-19 is not dangerous and one will be recovered within a week. We are really indebted to the doctors, nurses, other health care staff for their service and treatment. Wenlock Hospital is on par with any multi-speciality hospital.”

“Covid-19 is another type of flu and we must not be afraid. At the hospital, they used to give me paracetamol, vitamin and antibiotic tablets and we were asked to drink a lot of water. In addition, we were asked to inhale steam thrice daily at the hospital,” he added.

