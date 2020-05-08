COVID-19: Karnataka coffee growers demand special package

Coffee growers in the district have demanded special package from state government, as planters are facing hardships in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown.

Members of the planters’ association have submitted a memorandum to the MLAs of the district in this regard and have urged chief minister to come to their rescue.

Kodagu district is affected by floods for past two years and the lockdown has worsened the situation, they said and pointed out that harvesting of coffee and pepper in most of the plantations had come to a standstill, resulting in the loss of crops.

It is feared that next year’s yield too will be lost as the growers are finding it difficult to maintain of their plantations.

The growers urged the government to provide special package for the coffee growers.

Vegetable and plantain cultivators too sought assistance from the government, stating that most of the cultivators in the district have been dependent on Kerala market. But, due to the lockdown, the fruits are getting rotten and has led to a huge loss.

The government should announce support price and should procure ‘Nendra’ banana and other fruits from the farmers, the growers said and also requested the government to waive the interest on the loans availed by them.

"A committee of elected representatives should be formed towards formulating plans to encourage farmers to take up cultivation in barren lands," the memorandum stated.