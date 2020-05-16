COVID-19 kiosk installed in Kundapur

A simple kiosk was developed with an aim to assist in the detection of COVID-19 in collaboration with Selco, Bharathiya Vikasa Trust (BVT) and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Selco Assistant General Manager Guruprakash Shetty said on Saturday.

The kiosk was installed on the premises of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Welfare department in Kundapur under the guidance of Kundapura Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagabhushan Udupa. This kiosk will work effectively to detect diseases locally in the community.

This unit can be easily installed in places like Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centre and quarantine centres. The unit is 7-ft high and has a circumference of 3x3 feet. It is designed to be easily shifted from one location to another.

The unit also features a charging point for charging a solar light, fan and light, mobile and others through a decentralized solar lighting system.

The unit costs Rs 20,000. "There has been a lot of positive feedback on the adoption of this unit," Guruprakash Shetty said.