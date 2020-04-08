COVID-19 lockdown: Bantwal Police arrest two persons for selling illicit liquor in Mangaluru

The Bantwal town police arrested two persons on the charges of selling illicit liquor at Agrarkodi near Jakribettu in Bantwal taluk.
Acting on a tip-off that the duo was engaged in preparing and selling illicit liquor, the police raided and arrested Albert and Roshan Fernandes.
The police seized 20 litres of fermented wash prepared for illicit liquor.
