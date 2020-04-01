COVID-19 lockdown: Dakshina Kannada DC sets up flying squads to ensure Section 144 is in place

In order to effectively implement the prohibitory order, imposed under CrPC section 144 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has constituted flying squads. Each squad will have police personnel as well.

A four-member squad will visit different locations in Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

Six flying squads with four members each for Mangaluru taluk, 12 squads with two members each in Bantwal taluk, five squads with four members each in Puttur, four squads each with four members each in Belthangady, Sullia taluks and three flying squads with two members each for Moodbidri taluk have been constituted.

In addition, two squads each for Mulki and Surathkal hoblis have been formed by the DC.

As clampdown is relaxed from 7 am to 12 noon for purchase of essential commodities in DK, the squad members should ensure that social distancing is maintained in front of shops, in their designated area.

The DC also directed the squads to create awareness among shopkeepers on the spread of Covid-19 and issue warnings to shopkeepers if they are found violating the directions. They should identify migrant labourers in their designated areas and arrange for the supply food and food materials to them, Sindhu B Rupesh said.