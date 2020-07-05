Covid-19: Lockdown evokes good response in Dakshin Kannada

The first Sunday lockdown announced by the state government, as a preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, evoked a good response in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district.

While arterial roads wore a deserted look, the interior roads in the residential neighbourhood too witnessed less activity.

The police using metal barricades, blocked entry points, prominent bridges and intersections. Apart from civic workers and health personnel, many stayed indoors.

Vegetable, fish markets, which were bustling with activity despite the Covid-19 scare, wore a deserted look. All shops, barring medical shops and those selling essential supplies especially milk parlours, remained closed.

KSRTC, private buses, autorickshaws and taxis too remained off the road. Police were deployed at Mahaveer (Pumpwell), Nandthoor, Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circles, Clock Tower, Jeppinamogaru near Town Hall and other points to ensure that citizens do not violate the clampdown.

A few vehicles plying in the city were stopped by the police and those without valid reasons were sent back.

DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh had informed that during the lockdown, only milk, hospitals and medical stores will remain open. She had appealed to people to cooperate with the district administration and remain indoors.

Only civic workers of Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited were seen cleaning the city roads and markets early in the morning. The authorities had given lockdown exemption for marriages with a maximum of 50 guests. ULBs and Gram Panchayats were asked to monitor the marriages to ensure that there was no violation of guidelines.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash in a tweet had urged citizens to abide by the guidelines in the interest of all. Violations will draw strict action.

Kukke Subrahmanya Temple too remained closed for devotees. But, puja rituals to the presiding deity were conducted as in the past. The churches coming under Mangalore Diocese too did not conduct Sunday mass.