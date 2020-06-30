Covid-19: Mangaluru's Lady Goschen Govt Hospital to remain closed till July 5

As a majority of the doctors and staff at Lady Goschen Government Hospital in Mangaluru are quarantined after coming in contact with a Covid-19 infected person, the in-patient and out-patient wing of the hospital will remain closed till July 5.

The Hospital Medical Superintendent said that there is a need to fumigate and sanitise all the departments of the hospital. Patients for treatment under 'Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka' (AbArK) scheme will be sent to private medical colleges with the referral card from the hospital. The hospital will start functioning normally from July 6.

Patients can contact Dr Shakunthala M, nodal officer of Ab-ArK for details. For details, the public can also contact the helpdesk (0824-2424001).

The Lady Goschen Government Hospital, earlier known as the maternity Hospital, is the oldest hospital in the district and dates back to 1848.

The hospital is the ray of hope for poor pregnant women from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Uttara Kannada and the neighbouring Kasargod district as well. On normal days, the hospital was getting an average 1,000 to 1,300 inpatients a month.

On an average, the hospital was handling 20 deliveries per day.