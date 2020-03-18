Covid-19: Numbers of passengers in trains, buses decline

With the threat of Coronavirus and restrictions announced by the state government, there has been a decline in the number of passengers travelling in trains and buses in Kadur.

As many as 75 trains pass through Kadur railway station daily. About 8,000 to 10,000 passengers travel to Kadur daily.

There are passengers who arrive from Bengaluru to Kadur and later travel to Chikkamagaluru. However, the number of passengers travelling by train has declined by 70% in one week.

The daily revenue collection was Rs 1.50 lakh. Now, it has come down to Rs 1 lakh. Majority of the advance booked tickets have been cancelled.

All the staff at the railway station have been supplied with masks. The sanitation staff are engaged in cleaning the station. Except for water and biscuits, no other eatable is being sold at the railway station canteen.

On the other hand, the number of passengers taking the bus has also declined. There are 109 buses with 213 trips daily from the bus depot. Several trips of the buses have been terminated. Even the bus stand wears a deserted look in Kadur.

To create awareness on Covid-19, the TMC has printed pamphlets and started distributing it among the people.

TMC officials are not allowing hotels that fail to maintain cleanliness to remain open. Without the hotels, farmers who arrive in tractors to the ragi purchasing centre to sell ragi at minimum support price are inconvenienced.