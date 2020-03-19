Covid-19 outbreak: Homestays, resorts to be shut in Kodagu

Deputy Commissioner and the District Magistrate of Kodagu, Annies Kanmani Joy has issued orders to shutdown the homestays, resorts and hotels with immediate effect, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the district.

People have been asked not to visit religious centres. No offerings or rituals should be performed at religious places, except the daily prayers. Medical shops, groceries and vegetable shops will remain open. Employees of private companies have been asked to work from home. Leave facilities for the government officials, excluding pregnant and those suffering from serious illnesses, have been cancelled.

Panic of bird flu

Amid the scare of Covid-19, tension prevails over unusual deaths of birds in Napoklu hobli of Madikeri taluk. More than 10 crows were found dead in Napoklu and various other species of birds are dying in forest areas during the last two days, according to the locals. The villagers have noticed the dead crows on the premises of Kottamudi mosque and at Anganwadi centre. Nearly, 78 crows were found dead in this area. Dead crows were also found at a coffee plantation in the region.

Veterinary doctors and staffs have visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The officials, to study the cause of the death, have taken a dead crow to the laboratory for the scientific examination. Other dead crows were buried.

Hoddur gram panchayat PDO A A Abdulla said 20 crows were found dead in the range of 300 mtrs in Kottamudi on Thursday.