Covid-19 pandemic adversely affects tribals in Kodagu

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit hard tribals who were eking out a living through daily wage work. Though not many have been infected with Covid-19, the pandemic has put them in hardship.

The lockdown announced to break the chain of transmission has had an impact on the lives of the tribals. They are rendered jobless.

The aged members of the tribal community were working in coffee estates, while the youngsters were working as drivers, mechanic and so on.

Many were also eking out a living by working as auto drivers. The lockdown has put an end to all their earnings.

Though BPL card holders get food grains, there are several tribals who are yet to get a ration card.

The tribal colony residents said that the government has announced a relief package for auto drivers and tailors. But, there is no package for those tribals who have been working as farm labourers.

The residents of Channangi and Maldare said, "The tribals in a few Gram Panchayats are not allowed to move out fearing the spread of Covid-19. We do not even have money to visit a hospital."

'Announce special package for tribals'

Tribal leader M B Prabhu from Nagapura said, "Owing to lack of knowledge, poverty, many of the tribals have been infected with contagious diseases. The Covid-19 pandemic has inconvenienced them without any means of employment. The government should announce a special package for the tribals in Kodagu and Mysuru districts."

ZP former member P R Pankaja said that the forest department officials are responsible for the problems faced by the tribals.

The tribals are unable to find a place to live. They do not have proper documents to get any benefits from the government, he said.

Thithimathi LAMP Society president J K Ramu said, "Jenukuruba and Yarava tribals were supplied with nutritious food in the past. Now, the same has been stopped. There are no minor produces inside the forest. Along with supplying nutritious food, the authorities should initiate measures to vaccinate the tribals in the colony."