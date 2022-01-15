Covid-19 positivity rate goes up to 7.16% in DK

Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, the positivity rate in the district has increased to 7.16%.

The district reported 792 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, thus taking the tally of total cases reported in the district so far to 1,20,975.

With 335 discharges, the total discharges in the district are 1,15,822. The active cases in the district have increased to 3,447.

On Friday, the district had reported 639 cases with a 5.52% positivity rate. More than 11,000 samples had been tested in the district.

According to Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok, two more fresh Covid clusters had been identified in the district.

As many as 14 people from a paramedical hostel in Mangaluru taluk had tested positive for Covid-19. The officials had collected 76 samples from the hostel for testing, while another cluster was reported at Shiradi in Puttur taluk with 11 positive cases out of 43 samples tested, he added.