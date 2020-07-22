Covid-19: Private medical colleges in Dakshina Kannada to set aside 4,000 beds

Following the direction of the State government, private medical colleges in Dakshina Kannada have reserved 4,000 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients. With this, DK will have a total of 4,720 beds for the treatment including that from the government set up.

The district administration had directed the eight private medical colleges to reserve 50% of its beds for treating the infected patients. Accepting the direction of the district administration, the management of medical colleges have submitted details on the beds reserved to the authorities concerned.

Already, Kasturba Medical College, Fr Muller’s Medical College in Mangaluru, Yenepoya Medical College and K S Hegde medical College in Deralakatte, Kanachur Medical College in Natekal, Srinivas Medical College in Mukka and KVG Medical College Sullia have readied to treat the infected.

Government Wenlock Hospital has 270 beds for treating the infected. Further, 450 beds are available in all the taluk government hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres in the district, said in charge DHO Dr Rathnakar to DH.

In the first phase, these medical colleges have set aside 100 beds each. Accordingly, 800 beds are available for treatment. The remaining 3200 beds will be handed over to the treatment of covid infected patients in a phased manner. In addition, the district administration has also chalked out plans to use the available beds in Ayurveda hospitals and Homeopathy medical colleges.

It's not private medical colleges alone that will be used for treating the infected. Fifty per cent beds in private hospitals will also be taken in case of necessity. Several private hospitals are already admitted covid infected and treating them, said Dr Rathnakar.

There is also a proposal for the extension of Covid-19 hospital in Wenlock as well.

164 ICU beds

The private medical colleges have set aside 130 beds in their ICUs for treating the infected. Further, Wenlock Hospital has 34 beds in ICU. These 164 ICU beds have 60 ventilators. The state government will also supply additional 50 ventilators shortly to the district, said Dr Rathnakar.