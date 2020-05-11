COVID-19 recovered woman discharged from hospital

COVID-19 recovered woman discharged from hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 11 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:03 ist
Representative image.

A COVID-19 patient (P 489) recovered and was discharged from Wenlock Hospital on Monday.

With this, a total of 14 patients have been discharged in the district. P 489 was the daughter of P 409, who succumbed to Covid-19 on April 30. She tested positive on April 25.

No positive cases had been reported in the district on Monday. The district has 14 active cases. The report on 138 samples are awaited and 13 had been admitted for observation in the district, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Covid recovered
woman
Wenlock Hospital
Mangaluru

