COVID-19: Rs 5 lakh donated to PM-Cares Fund

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 09 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 21:59 ist
Muslim Central Committee (MCC) President and former MLC K S M Masood handing over a cheque for Rs five lakh to PM Cares Fund, through MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in MP's office in DC building in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The Muslim Central Committee President and former MLC K S M Masood handed over a cheque for Rs five lakh to PM-Cares Fund, through MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday.

Masood’s brother K S Nisar Ahmmed who is an NRI, handed over the amount. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to NRIs to contribute, Nisar who is an entrepreneur in Gulf country has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19.

Nisar has lauded the efforts of the Indian government to airlift stranded Indian citizens in foreign countries.

 

 

