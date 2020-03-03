Covid-19 scare leaves poultry industry vulnerable

The government and Karnataka Co-operative Poultry Federation Limited were quick to clarify that chicken was considered as safe for consumption, but the price of broiler chicken continues to dip drastically in Dakshina Kannada district.

A kg of chicken now fetches Rs 80 in retail and Rs 55 in the poultry farm. Earlier, it was priced between Rs 85 to Rs 90 in the poultry farm and Rs 130 in the retail.

‘’Though the sale had not been affected in Mangaluru, the prices dipped due to the arrival of broilers from other districts, where poultry industry was hit due to rumours on coronavirus,’’ said Ideal Chicken Owner Vincent Cutinha.

On an average 30,000 kgs of chicken are sold in Ideal Chicken outlets in a day.

A kg of chicken after cleaning is sold for Rs 130 per kg. The price had come down to Rs 100 per kg, a few days ago. The prices of eggs too have gone down.

An egg was priced Rs 5.50 in the retail, a few weeks ago. The price has now dipped to Rs 4.50 per egg, said Krishna, owner of a grocery shop.

South Kanara District Poultry Farmers Multi Purpose Co Operative Society President Dayanand Adyar said, ‘’The rumours that broilers are transmitting coronavirus (COVID-19) had reduced the demand by 30% in Dakshina Kannada district. There are nearly 600 poultry farms in the district and the society has 1,000 members.

People are panicking unnecessarily. Normally, the sale of chicken comes down in the months of April and May due to the sweltering heat. A handful of people might have stopped consuming non-vegetarian food due to temple rituals like ‘Brahmakalashotsava’ and fairs near their houses.

However, it can not be considered as a major reason for decline in price and demand, he added.

The dip in consumption of chicken had a negative impact on the livelihood of many people dependent on the poultry sector, according to Karnataka Co-operative Poultry Federation Limited.

As a silver lining in dark clouds, the price of locally-bred chicken (Naati koli) remains stable and continues to fetch Rs 500 per kg, sources added.