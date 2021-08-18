Covid-19 second wave: 7,320 kids, below 15 years, infected in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 7,320 children below 15 years, including 1,824 children below five years, were infected with Covid-19 during the second wave in Dakshina Kannada district from March 1 to August 14.

According to the statistics of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 5,155 children in the age group of 16 to 20 years were infected during the same period.

While in the first wave from March 21, 2020 to February 28, 2021, a total of 2,122 children, below 15 years, were infected with Covid, a total of 2,127 children in the age group of 16 to 20 years were infected during the first wave.

None below 20 years have succumbed to the infections during the second wave. In the first wave, five children, including three below five years, had lost their lives to the infection.

As many as 14,003 people, in the age group of 21 to 30 years, were infected with Covid-19 during the second wave followed by 10,879 people in the age group of 41 to 50 years. As many as 114 people above 91 years, 963 people in the age group of 81 to 90 years and 3,227 persons in the age group of 71 to 80 years were infected with the virus.

Deaths

Though the district has recorded 761 deaths during the second wave till August 15, a total of 114 were from outside the district. The case fatality rate in the district is 1.07%.

Mangaluru taluk tops with 354 deaths (case fatality rate of 0.99%), followed by Bantwal - 114 (1.22%), Belthangady - 84 (0.76%), Puttur - 60 (0.78%) and Sullia – 34 (0.65%).

The case fatality rate during the first wave was 2.15%.

During the first wave from March 21, 2020 till February 28, 2021 the district had recorded 740 deaths, of which 173 were from outside the district.

Mangaluru taluk had recorded the highest cases of 35,771 during the second wave followed by Belthangady with 11,055 cases.

The district had recorded a total of 71,403 cases during the second wave till August 15, 2021 while in the first wave, the district had registered 34,441 cases.

District Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said, “People should not let their guard down and adhere to the guidelines strictly. The department is continuing its surveillance.”

The testing too has been increased and Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed the officials to conduct 12,000 to 15,000 tests daily.